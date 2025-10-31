  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

The country deregulated petrol prices in 2015 to align them with the international rate

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 10:03 AM

Updated: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 10:18 AM

The UAE announced fuel prices for November on Friday. In October, prices rose compared to September rates.

The new rates listed below will apply from November 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost D2.63 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 in October.

  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.51 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.66.

  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.44 a litre, compared to Dh2.58 a litre in October.

  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.67 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.71.

The country deregulated petrol prices in 2015 to align them with the international rate.