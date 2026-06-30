UAE petrol and diesel prices for July 2026 announced

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The UAE has announced fuel prices for July 2026, after four months of consecutive rises.

The new rates listed below will apply from July 1, 2026, and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.40 a litre, compared to Dh3.95 in June.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.29 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.83.

E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh3.21 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh3.76 a litre.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3.6 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh4.33.

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Since the outbreak of the Middle East war on February 28, retail fuel prices in the UAE have been on the rise, jumping more than 60 per cent.

With global oil prices trending downward throughout June, there were strong expectations that retail fuel prices will drop in July.

Monthly changes in UAE petrol prices have a direct impact on household budgets, as fuel is an essential and recurring expense for most families. Even small price increases can add up over time, forcing motorists to allocate a larger portion of their income to fuel.

The UAE on April 28 announced its decision to exit the Opec and Opec+, effective May 1, 2026, after six decades of being a part of the organisation. After Opec departure, the UAE could eventually increase output by up to 30 per cent above previous quota-constrained levels, depending on how quickly new capacity is deployed.