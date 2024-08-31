E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for September 2024 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM

Last updated: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 10:46 AM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of September 2024. The new rates will apply from September 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.90 a litre, compared to Dh3.05 in August.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.78 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.93.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.71 a litre, compared to Dh2.86 a litre in August.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.78 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.95.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Business