UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for September 2024 announced

Published: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 10:39 AM Last updated: Sat 31 Aug 2024, 10:46 AM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of September 2024. The new rates will apply from September 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.90 a litre, compared to Dh3.05 in August.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.78 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.93.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.71 a litre, compared to Dh2.86 a litre in August.