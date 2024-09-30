E-Paper

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2024 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:47 AM

Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:54 AM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of October 2024. The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.66 a litre, compared to Dh2.90 in September.
  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.54 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.
  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.47 a litre, compared to Dh2.71 a litre in September.
  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.6 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.78.

Petrol prices were expected to drop for October as global oil prices remained subdued in September.

Brent oil prices averaged nearly $73 a barrel in September compared to $78.63 a barrel in August due to multiple factors such as firmer supply and news about Saudi Arabia planning to increase production.

Oil lost more than 4 per cent in just two days last week after the news of Saudi planning to abandon the $100 per barrel target and increase output.

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month. The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee will officially announce retail petrol and diesel rates tomorrow to align them with the global rates.

