UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2023 announced

Dubai: Dh30-billion real estate project announced; to house 30,000 residences and city's second opera
Project to house glass-covered temperature-controlled pedestrian-friendly boulevard and one of the world’s largest crystal-blue water lagoons
The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of October 2023. The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:
Here's a snapshot of prices across fuel variants throughout the year:
|Months/2023
|Super 98
|Special 95
|E-Plus 91
|January
|Dh2.78
|Dh2.67
|Dh2.59
|February
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.93
|Dh2.86
|March
|Dh3.09
|Dh2.97
|Dh2.90
|April
|Dh3.01
|Dh2.90
|Dh2.82
|May
|Dh3.16
|Dh3.05
|Dh2.97
|June
|Dh2.95
|Dh2.84
|Dh2.76
|July
|Dh3
|Dh2.89
|Dh2.81
|August
|Dh3.14
|Dh3.02
|Dh2.95
|September
|Dh3.42
|Dh3.31
|Dh3.23
ALSO READ:
Project to house glass-covered temperature-controlled pedestrian-friendly boulevard and one of the world’s largest crystal-blue water lagoons
The dollar index hit its highest level since late November 2022
Event saw over 30 countries, 70+ participating companies and a staggering 1,000+ participants and visitors
Thai ambassador noted that completion of the agreement and strong participation in the upcoming COP28 are his top priorities in the coming months
Economic growth across the Gulf will remain strong in 2024, Moody's forecasts
IBMC will also launch a global multi-assets exchange
Infosys Finacle and Red Hat organizes high-level roundtable discussion in Dubai
More than two-thirds of UAE crypto transactions were for institutional investments