UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for June 2024 announced

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:06 AM Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 11:20 AM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of June 2024. The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.14 a litre, compared to Dh3.34 in May.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.02 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.22.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.95 a litre, compared to Dh3.15 a litre in May.