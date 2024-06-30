UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for July 2024 announced

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 10:55 AM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 11:03 AM

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of July 2024. The new rates will apply from July 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.99 a litre, compared to Dh3.14 in June.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.88 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.02.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.80 a litre, compared to Dh2.95 a litre in June.