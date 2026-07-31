UAE petrol and diesel prices for August 2026 announced

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran conflict since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE has announced fuel prices for August 2026. In July, rates saw a dip after four months of consecutive rises due to the US-Israel-Iran war and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The new rates listed below will apply from August 1, 2026, and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.6 a litre, compared to Dh3.40 in July.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.49 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.29.

E-Plus 91 petrol prices will cost Dh3.41 per litre, compared to the previous rate of Dh3.21 a litre.

Diesel will be charged at Dh3.8 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh3.6.

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Since the outbreak of the Middle East war on February 28, retail fuel prices in the UAE have been on the rise, jumping more than 60 per cent, before dropping in July.

Monthly changes in UAE petrol prices have a direct impact on household budgets, as fuel is an essential and recurring expense for most families. Even small price increases can add up over time, forcing motorists to allocate a larger portion of their income to fuel.

The US-Iran conflict flared up again on July 29. Earlier, oil prices surged when US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iran "very hard" after an Iranian missile attack on July 28 on a US base in Jordan.