Opec exit: How much more oil revenue UAE could unlock; what it means for GCC ties

The financial logic behind the UAE's decision to exit the Opec and Opec+ alliance is straightforward: spare capacity that cannot be produced generates no revenue.

With production capacity already near 4 million barrels per day and expected to reach 5 million by 2027, the UAE has been holding more than 1 million barrels per day of unused output under quota constraints — one of the largest idle volumes among major exporters.

If even half that capacity were deployed, it would lead to:

500,000 bpd at $90 oil ≈ $16.4 billion annual gross revenue

1 million bpd at $90 oil ≈ $32.9 billion

1.5 million bpd at $100 oil ≈ $54.8 billion

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These estimates broadly align with Baker Institute projections that freer production could generate $50 billion or more annually once capacity expansion is complete.

Strategically, the decision strengthens Abu Dhabi's ability to prioritise market share in Asia, where most future demand growth is expected.

For Opec, however, the implications are structural. The UAE's spare capacity was a stabilising buffer during supply disruptions. Its removal reduces flexibility inside coordinated production frameworks and shifts influence further toward Saudi Arabia's own capacity management decisions.

Within the GCC, relations are unlikely to fracture but will become more competitive. Riyadh continues to prioritise price stability through disciplined supply control, while Abu Dhabi is signalling a willingness to maximise output flexibility.

The result is likely to be a more pragmatic Gulf energy relationship defined by cooperation on security and infrastructure but greater divergence on production strategy.