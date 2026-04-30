UAE oil pivot set to unlock US investment, test Opec’s market power

The UAE’s decision to leave Opec could open the door to greater US investment in its energy sector as Abu Dhabi gains wider freedom to lift production, monetise spare capacity and pursue a more independent oil strategy, according to J.P. Morgan.

In a note issued after the UAE announced its exit from Opec effective May 1, the US bank said the move could attract stronger interest from American companies once the country is able to pump and export more crude.

J.P. Morgan said the UAE aims to expand production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2027, creating scope to produce and export around 1.5 million bpd above current levels — equivalent to about 1.4 per cent of global oil demand.

The shift marks one of the most significant realignments in Gulf energy policy in decades. The UAE accounted for more than 11 per cent of Opec’s 2025 output, making it one of the group’s most influential producers after Saudi Arabia. Its departure removes a major source of spare capacity from Opec’s coordinated supply framework and could reduce the group’s ability to stabilise markets over the medium term.

For Abu Dhabi, the decision is also a strategic bet on policy flexibility. Adnoc has already set a target to raise crude production capacity to 5 million bpd by 2027, supported by major upstream investment, lower-cost barrels and Murban crude, which the company says has a carbon intensity less than half the global industry average.

Goldman Sachs said the UAE’s exit raises the risk of higher medium-term oil supply, although the immediate impact is limited by the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. The bank sees the UAE’s production recovering to around 3.8 million bpd by October 2026, while estimating the country’s potential capacity at just above 4.5 million bpd earlier this year.

That caveat is crucial. J.P. Morgan noted that the decision carries no immediate practical implications for the UAE’s ability to produce and sell more oil as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked. The waterway is the world’s most sensitive energy chokepoint, and any sustained disruption limits the ability of Gulf producers to translate capacity into export volumes.

Still, the market signal is powerful. By stepping outside Opec quotas, the UAE is positioning itself to respond faster to demand, capture higher revenues when prices are favourable, and deepen partnerships with major global energy companies.

For US firms, the opening could be particularly attractive because the UAE offers political stability, advanced infrastructure, low-cost reserves and a long record of partnership with international oil majors.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the UAE move, saying it could help lower oil and fuel prices. “I think it’s great,” he told reporters at the White House, while praising UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The decision also has implications beyond oil. J.P. Morgan noted that the UAE is a major creditor to Türkiye, Egypt and other economies in the region, suggesting that any political rift triggered by the exit could create pressure points across regional financial relationships.

Russia, however, sought to calm fears of a wider rupture. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Opec+ would continue despite the UAE’s exit and that he did not expect a price war, given the current global oil shortage and logistical disruptions.

For oil consumers, the UAE’s new freedom could eventually prove positive if additional barrels reach the market. For Opec, it is a structural setback. The group may survive the UAE’s departure, but its grip on supply discipline has weakened — and one of the Gulf’s most ambitious producers now has greater room to turn capacity into cash.