UAE: Now, get personalised fuelling service at Adnoc with AI-powered technology

A good yield in Dubai today in key areas would be five per cent to six per cent
Adnoc has introduced a personalised fuelling service where an AI-assisted technology will recognise the vehicle and utilise the customers’ fuelling preferences to ease the service.
Adnoc Distribution announced the introduction of its Fill & Go service, becoming the region’s first fuel distributor to introduce this innovative technology. The service utilises the latest innovations in computer vision technologies, comprising machine learning models allowing computers to recognise vehicles and respond by offering a hyper-personalised fuelling experience.
Once a vehicle is registered on the Adnoc Distribution app, customers can simply enter an Adnoc station that supports the new service, where smart cameras will automatically identify the vehicle. At the pump, the customer’s stored data is used to automatically initiate the refuelling process based on the preferred fuel type and spending amount, offering a faster and smoother refuelling experience. Customers are informed by a digital screen when the fuelling is completed. There are also personalised offers at Adnoc Oasis stores for the registered customers.
The Adnoc Fill & Go service has been launched at three service stations — Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, and Corniche Road and Al Khalidiya service stations in Abu Dhabi. The company announced that it has plans to roll it out the service across key locations nationwide.
“Adnoc Fill & Go embodies our vision of leveraging cutting-edge technologies to completely revolutionise and accelerate the fuelling experience. Aligning with the UAE Innovation Month, this development is a testament to our ongoing commitment to bring innovative ideas to life as we create rewarding journeys for our customers,” said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, Adnoc Distribution.
