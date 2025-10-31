  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: New taxi fare announced for November in Ajman

This comes after the fuel prices were announced, which will be in effect from November 1

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 11:11 AM

The taxi fare for November will be set at Dh1.75 for each kilometre in Ajman, the emirate's transport authority announced on X. This is a 2 fils drop from the October fare of Dh1.77 per km.

This comes after the November fuel prices were announced, which will be in effect from November 1. Compared to October rates, the prices dipped by as much as 15 fils per litre.

The new rates will apply from November 1 and are as follows:

  • Super 98 petrol will cost D2.63 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 in October.

  • Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.51 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.66.

  • E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.44 a litre, compared to Dh2.58 a litre in October.

  • Diesel will be charged at Dh2.67 a litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.71.

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh4 and Dh15 lesser than last month.