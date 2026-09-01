UAE minister says region will need more electricity in future

A UAE minister said that the world needs more electricity in the future, adding that there needs to be a push in reducing losses in energy transmission. The official reiterated that the previous decade’s efficiency “does not work anymore.”

Sohail Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, explained that the Gulf region will need more electricity, especially with regards to cleaner forms of energy like renewables and solar power.

“This diversification toward cleaner forms of energy will continue, not because we are biased, but because it makes sense,” he said during the opening speech at Middle East Energy on Tuesday.

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“Under the geopolitical changes that we're seeing in the region, the importance of this diversification and the importance of resilience and resiliency in the whole system, from the generation to the distribution, is very important,” Al Mazrouei said.

During the speech, the minister also announced it will adjust its clean energy targets for the year 2030-2031 to 35 per cent of all energy, in an effort to diversify its energy sources.

The UAE, as well as the wider region, is in a unique position when it comes to generating electricity through solar power. The country is home to the world’s largest single-site solar power plant, Al Dhafra Solar PV, which produces 5 gigawatts or solar, supported by 19.5GW of batteries.

The minister highlighted how this solar park will deliver uninterrupted, around-the-clock solar power.