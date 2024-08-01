UAE fuel prices: Taxi fare increased for August in Ajman

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 4:45 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 4:46 PM

The Ajman transport authority on July 31 announced the new taxi fare rates that will take effect starting August 1. In a social media post, Ajman Transport Authority has set the cab fare for the emirate at Dh1.83 for every kilometre.

The fare, which applies throughout the month of August, is 1 fil higher than last month's Dh1.82 for every kilometre.

The change comes after the UAE's fuel price committee announced the rates for the month. The fuel prices were increased by up to 6 fils per litre, compared to the rates in July.

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2024. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to Dh2.99 in July.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.93 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.88.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.86 a litre, compared to Dh2.80 a litre in July.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.95 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.89.

Sustainability in transport

During the first half of this year, the Ajman Transport Authority saw a 21 per cent increase in the number of environmentally friendly vehicles in its taxi and limousine fleet compared to the same period in 2023.