UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in May 2026?

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in May will cost you between Dh13.77 and Dh20.72 more than April

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Apr 2026, 10:41 AM
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The UAE on Thursday, April 30, announced the fuel prices for the month of May 2026, with the Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increasing the rates as the Middle East conflict continued.

The UAE's Ministry of Energy-approved fuel prices are determined monthly based on the average global oil price, after adding distribution companies' operating costs. The new rates will apply from May 1 and are as follows:

PetrolMayApril
Super 98Dh3.66Dh3.39
Special 95Dh3.55Dh3.28
E-Plus 91Dh3.48Dh3.28

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Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in May will cost you between Dh13.77 and Dh20.72 more than April.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

PetrolMayApril
Super 98Dh186.66Dh172.89
Special 95Dh181.05Dh167.28
E-Plus 91Dh177.48Dh163.20

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

PetrolMayApril
Super 98Dh226.92Dh210.18
Special 95Dh220.10Dh203.36
E-Plus 91Dh215.76Dh198.40

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

PetrolMayApril
Super 98Dh270.84Dh250.86
Special 95Dh262.70Dh242.72
E-Plus 91Dh257.52Dh236.80

Petrol prices in the UAE were expected to rise in April, following the rally in global oil prices over the three weeks of March, driven by the regional conflict and the US-Israel-Iran war.

Oil prices soared more than seven percent to a fresh four-year high while stocks fell after Donald Trump warned the US blockade of Iranian ports could last months and a report said he would be briefed on potential fresh military strikes.

Many countries have already increased petrol prices due to a spike in Brent crude prices.

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