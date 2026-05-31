UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in June 2026?

The UAE has announced fuel prices for June 2026, marking its first pricing update as an independent oil producer following its exit from Opec and Opec+ in May.

The country's Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has increased the rates from May as the Middle East conflict continues, with an ongoing ceasefire in place and diplomatic talks continuing in the background.

The UAE's Ministry of Energy-approved fuel prices are determined monthly based on the average global oil price, after adding distribution companies' operating costs. The new rates will apply from June 1 and are as follows:

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Petrol June May Super 98 Dh3.95 Dh3.66 Special 95 Dh3.83 Dh3.55 E-Plus 91 Dh3.76 Dh3.48

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you between Dh14.28 and Dh21.46 more than May.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Petrol June May Super 98 Dh201.45 Dh186.66 Special 95 Dh195.33 Dh181.05 E-Plus 91 Dh191.76 Dh177.48

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Petrol June May Super 98 Dh244.9 Dh226.92 Special 95 Dh237.46 Dh220.10 E-Plus 91 Dh233.12 Dh215.76

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Petrol June May Super 98 Dh292.3 Dh270.84 Special 95 Dh283.42 Dh262.70 E-Plus 91 Dh278.24 Dh257.52

Petrol prices have been on an upward trend for four consecutive months, including June, reflecting broader global oil movements.

Monthly petrol price changes in the UAE have a direct bearing on household finances, as fuel remains a regular and essential expense for most families. Even minor fluctuations can accumulate over time, and when prices rise, motorists often need to set aside a larger share of their income to cover fuel costs.

The UAE last saw record-breaking fuel rates in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine war, when prices crossed Dh4 per litre for the first time. In July that year, rates peaked at Dh4.63 per litre for Super 98 and Dh4.52 for Special 95, marking the highest levels on record.