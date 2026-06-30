UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in July 2026?

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh27.54 and Dh40.7 lesser than June

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 30 Jun 2026, 11:30 AM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments after the signing of the US-Iran peace agreement.]

The UAE has announced fuel prices for July 2026, with rates dropping after four months of consecutive rises, including fuel rates in June. This follows the global trend, as prices have dipped amid a ceasefire in the Middle East war, albeit a fragile one.

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UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in July 2026?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in July 2026?

 

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The UAE's Ministry of Energy-approved fuel prices are determined monthly based on the average global oil price, after adding distribution companies' operating costs. The new rates will apply from July 1 and are as follows:

PetrolJulyJune
Super 98Dh3.40Dh3.95
Special 95Dh3.29Dh3.83
E-Plus 91Dh3.21Dh3.76

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh27.54 and Dh40.7 lesser than June.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

PetrolJulyJune
Super 98Dh173.4Dh201.45
Special 95Dh167.79Dh195.33
E-Plus 91Dh163.71Dh191.76

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

PetrolJulyJune
Super 98Dh210.8Dh244.9
Special 95Dh203.98Dh237.46
E-Plus 91Dh199.02Dh233.12

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

PetrolJulyJune
Super 98Dh251.6Dh292.3
Special 95Dh243.46Dh283.42
E-Plus 91Dh237.54Dh278.24

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