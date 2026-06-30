UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in July 2026?
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh27.54 and Dh40.7 lesser than June
- PUBLISHED: Tue 30 Jun 2026, 11:30 AM
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The UAE has announced fuel prices for July 2026, with rates dropping after four months of consecutive rises, including fuel rates in June. This follows the global trend, as prices have dipped amid a ceasefire in the Middle East war, albeit a fragile one.
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The UAE's Ministry of Energy-approved fuel prices are determined monthly based on the average global oil price, after adding distribution companies' operating costs. The new rates will apply from July 1 and are as follows:
|Petrol
|July
|June
|Super 98
|Dh3.40
|Dh3.95
|Special 95
|Dh3.29
|Dh3.83
|E-Plus 91
|Dh3.21
|Dh3.76
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh27.54 and Dh40.7 lesser than June.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Petrol
|July
|June
|Super 98
|Dh173.4
|Dh201.45
|Special 95
|Dh167.79
|Dh195.33
|E-Plus 91
|Dh163.71
|Dh191.76
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Petrol
|July
|June
|Super 98
|Dh210.8
|Dh244.9
|Special 95
|Dh203.98
|Dh237.46
|E-Plus 91
|Dh199.02
|Dh233.12
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Petrol
|July
|June
|Super 98
|Dh251.6
|Dh292.3
|Special 95
|Dh243.46
|Dh283.42
|E-Plus 91
|Dh237.54
|Dh278.24