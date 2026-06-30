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The UAE has announced fuel prices for July 2026, with rates dropping after four months of consecutive rises, including fuel rates in June. This follows the global trend, as prices have dipped amid a ceasefire in the Middle East war, albeit a fragile one.

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The UAE's Ministry of Energy-approved fuel prices are determined monthly based on the average global oil price, after adding distribution companies' operating costs. The new rates will apply from July 1 and are as follows:

Petrol July June Super 98 Dh3.40 Dh3.95 Special 95 Dh3.29 Dh3.83 E-Plus 91 Dh3.21 Dh3.76

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh27.54 and Dh40.7 lesser than June.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Petrol July June Super 98 Dh173.4 Dh201.45 Special 95 Dh167.79 Dh195.33 E-Plus 91 Dh163.71 Dh191.76

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Petrol July June Super 98 Dh210.8 Dh244.9 Special 95 Dh203.98 Dh237.46 E-Plus 91 Dh199.02 Dh233.12

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres