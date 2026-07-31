UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in August 2026?

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The UAE has announced fuel prices for August 2026, with an increase of 20 fils per litre across fuel types compared to July rates. The move comes as global markets continue to face uncertainty amid a fragile regional ceasefire and ongoing tensions.

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The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

Petrol August July super 98 3.6 Dh3.40 super 95 3.49 Dh3.29 E-plus 91 3.41 Dh3.21

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in August will cost you between Dh14.8 and Dh10.2 more than in July.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Petrol August July super 98 183.6 Dh173.4 super 95 177.99 Dh167.79 E-plus 91 173.91 Dh163.71

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Petrol August July Special 98 223.2 210.80 Special 95 216.38 203.98 E-plus 91 211.42 199.02

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres