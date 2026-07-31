UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in August 2026?
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in August will cost you between Dh14.8 and Dh10.2 more than in July
- PUBLISHED: Fri 31 Jul 2026, 12:48 PM
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The UAE has announced fuel prices for August 2026, with an increase of 20 fils per litre across fuel types compared to July rates. The move comes as global markets continue to face uncertainty amid a fragile regional ceasefire and ongoing tensions.
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The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:
|Petrol
|August
|July
|super 98
|3.6
|Dh3.40
|super 95
|3.49
|Dh3.29
|E-plus 91
|3.41
|Dh3.21
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in August will cost you between Dh14.8 and Dh10.2 more than in July.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:
Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Petrol
|August
|July
|super 98
|183.6
|Dh173.4
|super 95
|177.99
|Dh167.79
|E-plus 91
|173.91
|Dh163.71
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Petrol
|August
|July
|Special 98
|223.2
|210.80
|Special 95
|216.38
|203.98
|E-plus 91
|211.42
|199.02
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Petrol
|August
|July
|Special 98
|266.4
|Dh251.6
|Special 95
|258.26
|Dh243.46
|E-plus 91
|252.34
|Dh237.54