UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in August 2026?

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in August will cost you between Dh14.8 and Dh10.2 more than in July

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 31 Jul 2026, 12:48 PM
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[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the US-Iran war since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The UAE has announced fuel prices for August 2026, with an increase of 20 fils per litre across fuel types compared to July rates. The move comes as global markets continue to face uncertainty amid a fragile regional ceasefire and ongoing tensions.

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The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

PetrolAugustJuly
super 983.6Dh3.40
super 953.49Dh3.29
E-plus 913.41Dh3.21

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in August will cost you between Dh14.8 and Dh10.2 more than in July.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

PetrolAugustJuly
super 98183.6Dh173.4
super 95177.99Dh167.79
E-plus 91173.91Dh163.71

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

PetrolAugustJuly
Special 98223.2210.80
Special 95216.38203.98
E-plus 91211.42199.02

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

PetrolAugustJuly
Special 98266.4Dh251.6
Special 95258.26Dh243.46
E-plus 91252.34Dh237.54

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