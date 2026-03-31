UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in April 2026?

The UAE on Tuesday, March 31, announced the fuel prices for the month of April 2026, with the Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increasing the rates as the Middle East conflict continued.

The UAE's Ministry of Energy-approved fuel prices are determined monthly based on the average global oil price, after adding distribution companies' operating costs. The new rates will apply from April 1 and are as follows:

Petrol March April Super 98 Dh2.59 Dh3.39 Special 95 Dh2.48 Dh3.28 E-Plus 91 Dh2.40 Dh3.20

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Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in April will cost you between Dh40 and Dh60 more than that in March.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Petrol March April Super 98 Dh132.09 Dh172.89 Special 95 Dh126.48 Dh167.28 E-Plus 91 Dh122.4 Dh163.2

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Petrol March April Super 98 Dh160.58 Dh210.18 Special 95 Dh153.76 Dh203.36 E-Plus 91 Dh148.8 Dh198.4

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Petrol March April Super 98 Dh191.66 Dh250.86 Special 95 Dh183.52 Dh242.72 E-Plus 91 Dh177.6 Dh236.8

Petrol prices in the UAE were expected to rise in April, following the rally in global oil prices over the three weeks of March, driven by the regional conflict and the US-Israel-Iran war. Many countries have already increased petrol prices due to a spike in global oil prices.