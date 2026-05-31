'Nobody wants to pay more': UAE drivers flock to petrol stations before new rates kick in

At around 6pm on Sunday (May 31), petrol stations across Dubai and Sharjah saw long queues as motorists made a final stop before new fuel prices came into effect at midnight.

While some residents had planned ahead and filled up their tanks earlier in the day, others who waited until the evening found themselves caught in queues as stations became increasingly busy after sunset.

Several motorists told Khaleej Times they had anticipated a rush following the announcement of June's fuel prices and decided to fuel up before the increase took effect.

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'It made sense to [fuel up] before the increase'

For Dubai resident Mohammed Faisal, the plan was simple. "I saw the new prices in the morning and decided to fill up immediately after lunch," he said, adding that he "did not want to take any chance" before the hike took effect.

He drove to a petrol station in Al Nahda at around 2pm and found only a few of vehicles in the station. "I knew people would start rushing in the evening. It took me less than five minutes to fill up. By night, I could already see long queues at some stations."

'Nobody wanted to pay the higher rate'

However, not everyone was able to avoid the rush. Sharjah resident Abdul Rahman reached a petrol station near Al Taawun shortly after 7.30pm after returning from a family visit.

"I thought it would be a normal stop. Instead, almost every pump had a queue," he said.

Khan estimated he waited around 40 minutes before reaching the fuel dispenser. "There were cars everywhere. Some drivers even left and tried other stations. By the time I finished, it was late."

Despite the wait, he said the queue was orderly. "Everyone knew why people were there. Nobody wanted to pay the higher rate the next day."

Filling multiple cars at once

In Dubai's Mirdif area, businessman Ahmed Saleh turned the fuel stop into a family outing. "We filled all three family cars on Sunday evening," he said.

Saleh arrived at a station around 6.30pm, just before the biggest rush began. "There was already a line forming, but it was manageable. By the time we left, many more vehicles had arrived."

He said the family preferred to get the task done together rather than make separate trips later. "Fuel prices go up and down. We simply wanted to fill up before the new rates started."

Busy evening at petrol stations

Motorists said activity at petrol stations appeared to pick up significantly after 7pm as residents finishes outing and headed out to top up their vehicles.

Some residents who checked traffic conditions before leaving home said navigation apps showed heavier-than-usual congestion around certain stations, particularly in residential areas.