UAE announces retail fuel prices for October: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Dubai: Dh30-billion real estate project announced; to house 30,000 residences and city's second opera
Project to house glass-covered temperature-controlled pedestrian-friendly boulevard and one of the world’s largest crystal-blue water lagoons
The UAE on Saturday (September 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of September. The fuel price committee increased the retail rates for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by around 3 fils per litre from the month of October.
Here are the latest petrol prices for August:
|Category
|Price per litre (October)
|Price per litre (September)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh3.44
|Dh3.42
|2 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh3.33
|Dh3.31
|2 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh3.26
|Dh3.23
|3 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh1.53 and Dh8.32 more than last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (October)
|Full tank cost (September)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh175.44
|Dh174.42
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh169.83
|Dh168.81
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh166.26
|Dh164.73
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (October)
|Full tank cost (September)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh213.28
|Dh212.04
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh206.46
|Dh205.22
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh202.12
|Dh200.26
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (October)
|Full tank cost (September)
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh254.56
|Dh246.24
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh246.42
|Dh238.32
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh241.24
|Dh232.56
ALSO READ:
Project to house glass-covered temperature-controlled pedestrian-friendly boulevard and one of the world’s largest crystal-blue water lagoons
The dollar index hit its highest level since late November 2022
Event saw over 30 countries, 70+ participating companies and a staggering 1,000+ participants and visitors
Thai ambassador noted that completion of the agreement and strong participation in the upcoming COP28 are his top priorities in the coming months
Economic growth across the Gulf will remain strong in 2024, Moody's forecasts
IBMC will also launch a global multi-assets exchange
Infosys Finacle and Red Hat organizes high-level roundtable discussion in Dubai
More than two-thirds of UAE crypto transactions were for institutional investments