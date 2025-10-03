Meet UAE CEO who brought electricity to 274,000 homes in Chad

When Chad's President pinned the Officer of the National Order medal on Ali Alshimmari last week, the young UAE executive thought about the promise he made to a nation where only eight per cent of people have electricity.

"It was a very personal moment, less about me, more about the families who would switch on a light that evening thanks to this project," Alshimmari told Khaleej Times.

The honour recognises an achievement in Chad's energy sector as Alshimmari's young company, Global South Utilities, delivered Chad's first major solar plant in just eight months after breaking ground — four months ahead of his 12-month pledge to the Chadian government.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Working across borders

The 50MW Noor Chad plant now powers 274,000 homes in one of Africa's most energy-poor nations.

Construction involved over 350,000 safe work hours, installing 81,000 solar panels in harsh desert conditions with limited infrastructure. Alshimmari became the first CEO of a foreign company in Chad to sign an infrastructure agreement of this scale and execute it on schedule.

At 35, Alshimmari has emerged as one of the UAE's young renewable energy executives, having held senior roles at Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, PJSC (TAQA), managing regional assets, and at Masdar, working on cross-border renewable projects.

"Each stage of my career prepared me in a different way," said Alshimmari, noting: "At TAQA, managing regional assets taught me the discipline of delivering on time. At Masdar, I learned how to work across borders. And through the National Experts Program, I gained a strategic perspective about aligning technical work with national vision."

A fellow of the UAE's National Experts Program, Alshimmari helped shape the country's integrated hydrogen strategy and served on the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's technical committee that developed the national hydrogen roadmap.

The medal carries significance beyond personal achievement; for the Arab region, it symbolises a shift in how African nations view UAE companies, from pure cash investors to trusted long-term partners in achieving their own goals.

"It is both recognition for every engineer who made Noor Chad possible, and it symbolises how the UAE is seen — as a country that delivers on its word," Alshimmari told Khaleej Times. "As the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, 'Credibility is our country's most valuable asset.'"

'Leadership is a commitment'

For young Emiratis considering careers in renewable energy, Alshimmari offers direct advice: "The world needs energy leadership. The UAE has given us the skills, Africa and Asia are where you test yourself. Out there, you see the impact of your work on communities in real time."

His message about leadership and honesty is clear: "Leadership is not a title, it's a commitment. When you go abroad, you carry the UAE's reputation with you. This medal shows that if you are honest with your promise and work with humility, people respect and trust you."

GSU is already applying the same rapid-deployment model in other Global South nations. The approach remains consistent: listen to governments, respect communities, and deliver fast.