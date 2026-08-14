UAE's Adnoc confirms two vessels attacked while transiting Hormuz on August 13

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how the US-Iran war has escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Adnoc has confirmed that two of its vessels were attacked while they were transiting through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening, in the second such incident in under a week.

The UAE's energy group issued a statement, according to a Wam report, stressing the importance of protecting the safety and wellbeing of seafarers, while safeguarding the freedom of navigation and maritime security.

It said that the incident on August 13 resulted in no injuries and that the situation was brought under control. The firm urged members of the public to obtain information from official sources and to avoid circulating rumors or unverified information.

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This brings the total number of vessels attacked since the beginning of the regional conflict to 17.

Meanwhile, earlier on August 8, the company confirmed an attack on a vessel. No injuries had been reported then, and the situation was also brought under control.

In a statement to the media on August 7, Adnoc said the attacks since the beginning of the war had resulted in one fatality and 20 injuries to crew members.

Strait of Hormuz blockade

Iran has maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of war in the region on February 28, blocking the passage of ships carrying energy exports from countries in the Gulf.

It has said it plans to charge navigational fees from passing vessels to fund services including environmental protection.

The United States and some regional countries have expressed opposition to any fees. In a Wednesday Truth Social post, Trump claimed that the US "has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!"

"Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it," he added.

Shortly after, on Thursday, Iran's military rejected remarks by US President Donald Trump claiming control of the Strait of Hormuz as "lies", saying the strategic waterway was fully under Iranian control.

"The false claims of the United States that ships are passing through the Strait of Hormuz normally ... are nothing more than lies and fabrications," said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for Iran's central military command, Khatam-al Anbiya.

"The Strait of Hormuz is, as in the past, under the complete management and control of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and no commercial ship or tanker without the permission and supervision of the powerful Iranian armed forces has had and will have the possibility of safe passage through this strait," he said in a video carried by state television.

[With inputs from AFP]