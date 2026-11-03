UAE's Adnoc announces 5-year LNG supply deal with French giant

Europe is entering winter with its lowest level of natural gas reserves since 2013, the International Energy Agency warned on Tuesday

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Nov 2026, 5:50 PM
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The United Arab Emirates' ADNOC Gas company said on Tuesday that it had signed a five-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with France's TotalEnergies.

The Emirati state gas company said it will provide up to 1.6 million tonnes of LNG.

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TotalEnergies said it expected the first deliveries to arrive this year. 

"Global demand for LNG continues to grow, and ADNOC Gas is well positioned to capture that opportunity," CEO Fatema Al Nuaimi said in a statement.

Europe is entering winter with its lowest level of natural gas reserves since 2013, the International Energy Agency warned on Tuesday.

Europe's natural gas storage reservoirs were 75 per cent full at the end of October, well below the minimum target of 80 per cent set by the European Union and the lowest level for this time of year in more than a decade, the IEA said.

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