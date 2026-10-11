Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'
'Both parties have agreed... effective immediately,' Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, without providing further details
- PUBLISHED: Sun 11 Oct 2026, 6:35 PM UPDATED: Sun 11 Oct 2026, 7:00 PM
- By:
- AFP
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to what he described as an "energy ceasefire."
"Effective immediately, there is an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" he wrote on his Truth Social network, without further details.
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There was no immediate confirmation from Kyiv or Moscow.