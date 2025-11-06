Ta’ziz and India’s Sanmar ink major petrochemical export deal

In a significant step toward bolstering industrial cooperation between the UAE and India, Ta’ziz has signed two long-term offtake agreements with The Sanmar Group, a leading global producer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and specialty chemicals. The deal, announced during the ADIPEC energy conference, marks the first time key petrochemical products — ethylene dichloride (EDC) and vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) — will be exported from the UAE.

The agreements, which span between five to ten years, will see Ta’ziz supply over 350,000 tonnes annually of EDC and VCM to support Sanmar’s PVC production facilities in Port Said, Egypt and Cuddalore, India. These chemicals are essential feedstocks in the manufacture of PVC, a versatile material used in a wide range of industrial and consumer applications.

The chemicals will be produced at the Ta’ziz Chemicals Industrial Zone in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. Once completed in 2028, the zone is expected to produce 4.7 million tonnes of chemicals annually, including caustic soda, ammonia, methanol, and PVC. The PVC production complex alone will have a capacity of 1.9 million tonnes per year.

This partnership not only enhances the UAE’s position in the global chemicals market but also aligns with the country’s Operation 300Bn initiative, aimed at expanding the industrial sector and fostering economic resilience.

Ta’ziz, a joint venture between Adnoc and ADQ established in 2020, plays a pivotal role in driving the UAE’s industrial transformation. Meanwhile, The Sanmar Group, with a legacy spanning over six decades, operates across India, Egypt, Singapore, Mexico, and the United States, and is recognized for its ethical business practices and growth through strategic partnerships.

The signing ceremony was attended by prominent figures including His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Managing Director and Group CEO, and Ambassador Navdeep Suri, Chairman of TCI Sanmar Chemicals and former Indian Ambassador to the UAE and Egypt.

Mashal Al-Kindi, CEO of Ta’ziz, emphasized the strategic importance of the deal, stating, “These agreements underscore Ta’ziz’s commitment to becoming a reliable supplier of high-quality petrochemical products to global markets. We are pleased to partner with The Sanmar Group to support their growth ambitions in Egypt and India, while advancing industrial development and economic diversification in the UAE.”

Vijay Sankar, Chairman of The Sanmar Group, echoed the sentiment, noting, “We are pleased to initiate our strategic relationship with Ta’ziz. These long-term agreements reflect our shared commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and long-term value creation.”