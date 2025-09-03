  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB clear.png36°C

Saudi Aramco plans US dollar Islamic bonds as soon as this month, say sources

A deal for Aramco would follow a surge in bond issuance this month, driven by strong investor demand and heavy inflows into bond funds.

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 9:56 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

UAE: Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

Watch: Hail, heavy rains, lightning strike Dubai areas as visibility drops

Watch: Hail, heavy rains, lightning strike Dubai areas as visibility drops

Dubai: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

Dubai: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple-vehicle collision on Emirates Road

Saudi Aramco is planning to sell U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds as soon as this month, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as it seeks to lever its balance sheet amid weaker oil prices.

Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, could raise between $3 billion and $4 billion for its sukuk, one of the people said. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is private.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Women's World Cup prize money to eclipse men's 2023 purse, announces ICC

thumb-image

Afghanistan earthquake: Expats in UAE grapple with fear for people trapped in rubble

thumb-image

We didn't deserve more, says Hansi Flick after Barca drop points

thumb-image

NIO opens its first NIO Hub in the UAE, located on Dubai’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Road

thumb-image

US records highest ever liquefied natural gas exports in August

 

Aramco declined to comment.

A deal for Aramco would follow a surge in bond issuance this month, driven by strong investor demand and heavy inflows into bond funds.

Saudi Aramco during its earnings call in August said it planned to continue borrowing, adding that the company's balance sheet gearing was among the lowest in the industry. Saudi officials have told allies and market participants the kingdom can live with the fall in prices by raising borrowing and cutting costs, Reuters reported in April according to sources. T

The Saudi government's communications office did not reply to Reuters request for comment on the matter at the time. Aramco most recently tapped the global bond markets in May 2025, when it raised $5  billion.

It then published a prospectus for sukuk, signalling more borrowing to come. The company has been cutting costs and looking to divest assets as crude prices drop. It last month reported a 22% drop in second quarter profit. Aramco last month signed an $11 billion lease and leaseback agreement involving its Jafurah gas processing facilities with a consortium led by BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), broadening its funding avenues.

Across the portfolio, Aramco’s strategy is to release capital tied up in low-return assets and redirect it toward core businesses that generate stronger returns, Chief Financial Officer Ziad Al-Murshed said during its recent earnings call. In its second-quarter earnings released in August, Aramco upheld its base dividend of $21.1  billion and reiterated its full-year payout guidance of $85.4  billion, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns despite market headwinds.