  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 22, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 1, 1447 | Fajr 04:50 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to four-month low in July

Crude exports from the world's largest oil exporter fell to 5.994 million barrels per day, from 6.141 million bpd in June, its lowest level since March 2025.

Published: Mon 22 Sept 2025, 4:05 PM

Top Stories

UAE visa ban on Bangladeshis? Ambassador clarifies reports on social media

UAE visa ban on Bangladeshis? Ambassador clarifies reports on social media

Gold prices in Dubai at record high again; will 24K hit Dh450 per gram today?

Gold prices in Dubai at record high again; will 24K hit Dh450 per gram today?

UAE: 7-year-old survives severe burns after social media stunt goes wrong

UAE: 7-year-old survives severe burns after social media stunt goes wrong

Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in July hit their lowest level in four months, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) released on Monday.

Crude exports from the world's largest oil exporter fell to 5.994 million barrels per day, from 6.141 million bpd in June, its lowest level since March 2025.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Riding Safe, Riding Smart: Honda Champions UAE’s First Motorcycle Safety Programme for Delivery Riders

thumb-image

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan is not a rivalry anymore, says Surya after easy win

thumb-image

UAE: 2 men jailed for life, face deportation for drug smuggling

thumb-image

Guardiola suffered over defensive plan as Arsenal hold Man City

thumb-image

Dublin Airport re-opens Terminal 2 after closure following security alert

 

Saudi Arabia's crude output for July was 9.201 million bpd, down from 9.752 million bpd in June.

Saudi refineries' crude throughput was 2.978 million bpd, up about 10% from June's 2.703 million bpd, the data showed, while direct crude burning decreased by 674,000 bpd to 608,000 bpd.

Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC provide monthly export figures to JODI, which publishes them on its website.

Earlier this month, eight members of OPEC+ agreed to further increase oil production by 137,000 bpd in October, much lower than the monthly increases of about 555,000 bpd for September and August and 411,000 bpd in July and June.

The eight members are Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman.

The International Energy Agency said world oil supply will rise more rapidly this year and a surplus could expand in 2026 as OPEC+ members increase output and supply from outside the group grows.