Saudi announces discovery of multiple oil, gas fields

Saudi Arabia's energy minister announced on Monday the discovery of multiple oil and gas fields in the country's Eastern Province and Empty Quarter, the official Saudi news agency said.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, stated that the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) was able to discover two unconventional oil fields, a reservoir of light Arabian oil, two natural gas fields, and two natural gas reservoirs.

While concluding his statement, he thanked God and extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Crown Prince for the achievements made.

As per the Saudi Press Agency, the 'Al-Ladam' unconventional oil field was discovered in the Eastern Region after the flow of very light Arabian oil in the Ladam-2 well at a rate of 5,100 barrels per day, accompanied by about 4.9 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The 'Al-Furooq' unconventional oil field was also discovered in the Eastern Region after the flow of very light Arabian oil from the Al-Furooq-4 well at a rate of 4,557 barrels per day, accompanied by about 3.79 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The 'Unaizah B/C' reservoir was also discovered in the 'Mazalej' in the Eastern Region, after the flow of light Arabian oil from the Mazalej-62 well at a rate of 1,780 barrels per day, accompanied by about 0.7 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.