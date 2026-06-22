QatarEnergy offers condolences after Ras Laffan blast kills 13 Indians, Pakistanis

QatarEnergy has extended condolences following an industrial incident at one of its Ras Laffan facilities, which killed 13 people and injured 66 others.

“QatarEnergy extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, praying to God Almighty for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is providing full support to those affected.

The company said the deceased were Indian and Pakistani nationals, while those injured include workers from Qatar, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Nepal.

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“QatarEnergy would like to emphasise that what occurred was an operational accident and not an act of sabotage or aggression,” it said.

The company stressed that the incident was purely operational in nature, adding that the facility had been shut since December 2025 for maintenance and had only resumed operations two days before the accident.

Emergency response teams, alongside Qatar Civil Defence, quickly brought the fire under control and extinguished it completely. QatarEnergy said assessments are underway to determine the extent of damage at the Barzan plant and nearby facilities.

It further confirmed that LNG facilities, Ras Laffan Port, logistics operations, and Qatar’s LNG export capacity were not affected.

"A full investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the incident," it added.

'Deep concern' over the incident

The embassy of India in Doha expressed “deep concern” over the incident, noting that several people were injured and some remain missing, according to authorities.

It said it stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar, while also issuing emergency contact details for assistance to Indian nationals.

The embassy also issued emergency contact details for assistance, providing two helpline numbers — +974-55647502 and +974-55384683 — and the email address cons.doha@mea.gov.in for queries and support.

The embassy of Pakistan in Doha also expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending condolences to the families of the deceased and wishing a speedy recovery for those injured. It said it remains in contact with Qatari authorities and is available to assist Pakistani nationals and their families.

Pakistani community members requiring assistance may contact the embassy of Pakistan in Doha, at: +974 6679 0329 and +974 6648 6213.

The UAE also expressed solidarity with Qatar following the explosion, wishing a swift recovery for all those affected.