UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2026?

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in September will cost you between Dh10.2 and Dh14.8 more than in August

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 31 Aug 2026, 11:42 AM
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The UAE has announced fuel prices for September 2026, with rates rising across fuel types compared to August prices. The move comes as global markets continue to face uncertainty amid a fragile regional ceasefire and ongoing tensions.

In August, rates saw a slight rise after a decline in July. July's dip came after prices rose for four consecutive months owing to the regional war.

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The UAE's Ministry of Energy-approved fuel prices are determined monthly based on the average global oil price, after adding distribution companies' operating costs. 

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The new rates will apply from September 1 and are as follows:

PetrolSeptemberAugust
Super 98Dh3.8Dh3.6
Super 95Dh3.69Dh3.49
E-plus 91Dh3.61Dh3.41
DieselDh4.3Dh3.8

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in September will cost you between Dh10.2 and Dh14.8 more than in August.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

PetrolSeptemberAugust
Super 98Dh193.8Dh183.6
Super 95Dh188.19Dh177.99
E-Plus 91Dh184.11Dh173.91

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

PetrolSeptemberAugust
Special 98Dh235.6Dh223.2
Special 95Dh228.78Dh216.38
E-Plus 91Dh223.82Dh211.42

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

PetrolSeptemberAugust
Special 98Dh281.2Dh266.4
Special 95Dh273.06Dh258.26
E-Plus 91Dh267.14Dh252.34

Monthly petrol price changes in the UAE have a direct bearing on household finances, as fuel remains a regular and essential expense for most families. Even minor fluctuations can accumulate over time, and when prices rise, motorists often need to set aside a larger share of their income to cover fuel costs.

The UAE last saw record-breaking fuel rates in 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine war, when prices crossed Dh4 per litre for the first time. In July that year, rates peaked at Dh4.63 per litre for Super 98 and Dh4.52 for Special 95, marking the highest levels on record.

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