Opec+ quota hike exposes widening policy-reality gap amid Hormuz crisis

Opec+’s decision to raise production quotas for a fourth straight month may have reinforced the group’s commitment to restoring supply, but it has also exposed a growing contradiction at the heart of the global oil market: more barrels are being allocated on paper even as fewer are reaching consumers.

With the Strait of Hormuz disruption continuing to choke Gulf exports and Russia struggling to meet its own targets amid infrastructure attacks, analysts argue that the latest quota increase is largely symbolic.

The real significance of Sunday’s decision lies not in its immediate impact on supply, but in what it reveals about Opec+’s increasingly difficult balancing act between managing a wartime oil shock today and preparing for a potentially massive supply surplus once normal trade flows resume.

The alliance approved a fresh increase of about 188,000 barrels per day (bpd) for July, extending a series of monthly quota hikes that began in April as part of a broader plan to unwind the 1.65 million bpd of voluntary production cuts agreed in 2023. Between April and June, Opec+ had already raised official production targets by almost 600,000 bpd.

Yet the latest increase is unlikely to translate into meaningful additional supply for global consumers.

According to Jorge Leon, Head of Geopolitical Analysis at Rystad Energy, the critical issue facing the market is no longer production capacity but the ability to deliver oil to customers.

“With the Strait of Hormuz closed, the issue is not whether Opec+ raises paper quotas, but whether additional barrels can actually reach the market,” Leon said.

The closure of the strategic waterway since late February has triggered the largest oil supply disruption in modern history. Nearly a fifth of global oil consumption normally passes through the narrow shipping corridor connecting Gulf producers to international markets.

As a result, several key Opec+ producers, including Saudi Arabia, have been unable to fully supply customers despite possessing spare production capacity.

The situation has become even more complicated following the departure of the UAE from Opec after nearly six decades of membership. As one of the few producers with substantial spare capacity and world-class upstream infrastructure, the UAE’s exit has altered the dynamics within the producer alliance and raised fresh questions about how future production policies will be managed.

Russia presents another challenge.

While Moscow’s new quota is expected to rise to around 9.82 million bpd, actual production remains significantly lower. Russia produced only about 9.2 million bpd in May, reflecting the impact of intensifying drone attacks on oil facilities as well as longer-term declines in production capability.

The resulting gap of roughly 600,000 bpd between quota and actual output illustrates a broader issue confronting Opec+: official production targets are increasingly diverging from physical production realities.

“The latest increase will likely expose a widening gap between Opec+ targets and Russia’s actual production capacity,” Leon said.

For oil markets, the immediate implication is clear. Despite the quota increase, supply remains constrained and prices are likely to continue carrying a substantial geopolitical risk premium.

Brent crude has remained elevated throughout the conflict as traders focus on physical supply disruptions rather than official production targets. In effect, the market is pricing logistics risks and geopolitical uncertainty rather than production policy.

The bigger challenge, however, may lie beyond the current crisis.

Analysts warn that once the Strait of Hormuz reopens and exports gradually normalise, the market could swing rapidly from severe shortage to substantial oversupply.

Returning Gulf exports, higher Opec+ production, resilient US shale output and softer global demand after a prolonged period of elevated oil prices could potentially create a surplus approaching five million bpd in the months following a Hormuz reopening.

Such a dramatic shift would fundamentally alter the market narrative.

Initially, some of the excess supply could be absorbed by governments and refiners rebuilding depleted inventories. Strategic petroleum reserves and commercial stockpiles have been heavily drawn down during the crisis, creating a temporary source of demand that could cushion the market from an immediate price collapse.

“The SPR refill cycle alone could absorb significant volumes in the near term, but that demand is temporary,” Leon noted.

Once that restocking phase ends, however, structural oversupply could quickly re-emerge, forcing Opec+ back into familiar territory: managing production cuts to support prices.

That scenario may pose an even greater threat to the alliance than the current supply crisis.

Maintaining unity is relatively straightforward when external events constrain production. The real challenge comes when market conditions improve and member countries are required to voluntarily reduce output.

“The real test is whether cohesion holds when the barrels come back, stocks rebuild and members have to decide who cuts,” Leon said.

Adding to the uncertainty is Opec+’s ongoing production-capacity assessment process, which is expected to determine quota allocations for 2027.

Under normal circumstances, such reviews help establish each member’s sustainable production potential. But conducting a credible assessment while producers face war-related disruptions, infrastructure damage and export bottlenecks is becoming increasingly difficult.

As a result, future quota negotiations could become significantly more contentious and politically sensitive.

Looking further ahead, Opec+ could theoretically move beyond unwinding voluntary cuts and begin restoring the additional two million bpd of official cuts agreed in October 2022. Whether market conditions will support such a move remains highly uncertain.

For now, the alliance remains committed to its supply-restoration roadmap. Yet the latest decision also highlights a fundamental reality of today’s oil market: production targets alone cannot resolve a supply crisis when geopolitical events prevent oil from reaching global consumers.

Until shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz are restored, Opec+’s production increases are likely to remain largely symbolic — reinforcing confidence in future supply while doing little to ease the immediate pressures driving oil markets.