Opec gets updated plans from Iraq, Kazakhstan on overproduction compensation

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 10:00 PM

The Organisation of Petroleum Exprting Countries (Opec) has received updated output compensation plans from Iraq and Kazakhstan, stating that they aim to make up for their overproduction in the first seven months of this year by September 2025, the producer group said on Thursday.

Opec and other producers including Russia, known as Opec+, have implemented a series of output cuts since late 2022 to support the market, most of which are in place until the end of 2025.

Iraq’s cumulative overproduction between January and July was 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) and Kazakhstan’s was 699,000 bpd, Opec said.

Iraq’s oil ministry confirmed on Thursday it had submitted an updated compensation plan to the Opec Secretariat and said it had “taken real and tangible steps to reduce production levels while working to compensate for the quantities that exceeded the designated production levels in previous months.”