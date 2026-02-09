Opec+ decision signals stable fuel prices for consumers as oil stays elevated

Oil markets are bracing for a delicate balance between supply discipline and geopolitical risk after Opec+ decided to keep production unchanged for March — a move that could mean relatively stable fuel prices for consumers in the near term but little immediate relief at the pump if crude stays elevated.

By holding output steady, the producer alliance is aiming to prevent a sharp fall in prices while avoiding a spike that could stoke inflation across major importing economies.

The decision by eight key producers — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Iraq, Algeria and Oman — to maintain output levels underscores the group’s cautious approach as it navigates fragile demand recovery, supply disruptions and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Brent crude is hovering around $70 a barrel after briefly touching a six-month high of $71.89, while US West Texas Intermediate is trading near $65.21 a barrel, reflecting a market that is tight but wary of oversupply risks later in the year.

The move to hold production steady comes despite concerns that a potential military escalation involving Iran could disrupt supply and push prices higher. Market participants say the decision signals Opec+’s determination to prevent excessive volatility while ensuring that prices remain supported at levels comfortable for major producers.

By keeping output unchanged, the alliance has effectively extended earlier decisions to pause planned production increases for January and February into March. The group had previously raised production quotas by roughly 2.9 million barrels per day between April and December 2025, equivalent to about 3 per cent of global demand, but then froze further hikes amid seasonally weaker consumption and concerns about a potential supply glut in 2026.

Analysts say the latest move reflects a strategy of “wait and watch” as the producer alliance assesses evolving market conditions. The absence of forward guidance beyond March has been interpreted by traders as a signal that Opec+ wants to retain maximum flexibility in responding to geopolitical developments and demand trends.

Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy and a former Opec official, said the group’s decision to avoid committing to future output changes reflects rising uncertainty. With tensions between the US and Iran fluctuating and global demand outlook still mixed, he noted that the alliance is keeping all options open. Opec’s own projections suggest lower demand for its crude in the second quarter, which could limit the scope for any near-term production increases.

Oil prices have also been influenced by supply disruptions in Kazakhstan, where output has been affected by operational issues in recent months. Although authorities have begun restarting production at the massive Tengiz field, the staggered recovery has tightened short-term supply and offered additional price support. At the same time, ongoing sanctions on Iran and the risk of further geopolitical escalation in the Middle East continue to underpin market sentiment.

Despite these supportive factors, traders remain cautious about the medium-term outlook. Many analysts expect a potential surplus to emerge in 2026 if demand growth slows and non-Opec supply, particularly from the US and Brazil, continues to rise. This has kept a lid on price rallies even as geopolitical risks intensify.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee reiterated the importance of full compliance with existing output targets, signalling that discipline among member states remains central to the group’s strategy. Opec+ collectively accounts for about half of global oil production, giving it significant leverage over market direction.

Energy market specialists say the decision to maintain output is likely to keep Brent trading within a relatively narrow range in the coming weeks, with prices supported by geopolitical tensions and supply management but capped by concerns over future oversupply. Much will depend on how demand evolves in major consuming economies and whether geopolitical risks translate into actual supply disruptions.

For oil-dependent economies across the Gulf and beyond, stable prices near current levels provide a degree of fiscal comfort while avoiding the inflationary shock that could accompany a sharp spike. For consumers, the decision suggests fuel and transport costs may remain broadly steady for now, though any escalation in geopolitical tensions could quickly alter the outlook.

Opec+ is scheduled to meet again on March 1, with markets closely watching for signals on production policy beyond the first quarter. Until then, the alliance’s decision to hold output steady is expected to keep oil prices supported but volatile, reflecting a market caught between tightening supply risks and lingering concerns about demand and future oversupply.