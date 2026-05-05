Oil surges past $110 as Hormuz tensions deepen, supply fears mount

Crude oil prices surged to multi-month highs on Tuesday as intensifying Gulf tensions and fresh attacks on energy infrastructure rattled global markets, reinforcing fears of a prolonged supply shock centred on the Strait of Hormuz — the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoint.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed nearly 6 per cent to settle around $114.44 a barrel before easing slightly to about $113 in early trading, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) advanced to near $106. The spike follows renewed strikes on UAE energy infrastructure and escalating maritime hostilities, pushing oil to its highest levels in nearly four years.

The immediate trigger was reported damage to facilities in Fujairah, one of the UAE’s key storage and export hubs, alongside rising attacks on commercial shipping. The Strait of Hormuz — which handles roughly a fifth of global crude flows — remains severely constrained, amplifying concerns over supply disruptions and trade bottlenecks.

Analysts say markets are rapidly pricing in a sustained geopolitical risk premium. “The market is factoring in the likelihood of more oil infrastructure damage and a prolonged disruption in Hormuz,” said June Goh, senior oil market analyst at Sparta Commodities, highlighting expectations of tighter supply and continued volatility.

Global institutions have also sounded alarms over the widening economic fallout. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, warned that oil could rise to around $125 per barrel if the conflict drags on, cautioning that prolonged disruption could significantly weaken global growth and push inflation higher.

Echoing these concerns, Indermit Gill, Chief Economist of the World Bank, said the crisis is hitting economies in “cumulative waves” — first through higher energy prices, then food and inflation — warning that war-driven supply shocks are effectively reversing development gains across vulnerable economies.

The supply shock is already being described as one of the largest in modern energy history. The International Energy Agency has characterised the disruption linked to Hormuz as unprecedented, with global inventories drawing down rapidly despite coordinated reserve releases.

Shipping disruptions are compounding the crisis. War-risk insurance premiums for tankers have surged sharply, while some vessels remain stranded or unwilling to transit the waterway despite US-led efforts to secure passage. Industry bodies have warned that traffic will not normalise without firm security guarantees, leaving supply chains under severe strain.

Barclays has raised its 2026 Brent forecast to $100 per barrel, warning that continued disruption could push prices even higher, while other banks have flagged the risk of extreme spikes if flows through Hormuz remain restricted.

Since the conflict escalated in late February, Brent prices have risen more than 50 per cent, with estimates suggesting a global supply shortfall of up to 14–15 million barrels per day.

Even in the event of de-escalation, analysts say markets may not stabilise quickly. Backlogs of stranded cargo, infrastructure damage, and lingering security risks could keep supply constrained for months. The World Bank estimates that energy prices could rise by as much as 24 per cent this year under baseline scenarios, with risks skewed to the upside if hostilities persist.

For the UAE and the wider Gulf, the crisis underscores both vulnerability and strategic importance. While higher prices strengthen fiscal positions for exporters able to maintain flows, disruptions to infrastructure and shipping routes highlight the urgent need for diversified export corridors and resilient logistics networks.

With inventories tightening and geopolitical uncertainty intensifying, oil markets are likely to remain highly volatile. For now, the trajectory of prices will be dictated less by traditional supply-demand fundamentals and more by developments in the Gulf — where even limited disruptions are triggering outsized global economic consequences.