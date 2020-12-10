Oil rises on vaccine rollout, concern on Iraq oilfield attack
Crude inventories rose by 15.2 million barrels in the week to Dec 4.
Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, buoyed by a Covid-19 vaccine rollout in Britain and the imminent approval of a vaccine in the United States, which could spur a rebound in fuel demand, despite a large build in US crude stocks last week.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $45.75 a barrel at 0200 GMT, while Brent crude futures climbed 21 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $49.07 a barrel. Prices were little changed overnight.
“Optimism over the vaccine prevails and continues to limit any serious downside action,” Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
Vaccinations could start as soon as this weekend in the United States, with a panel of advisers to meet on Thursday to discuss whether to recommend to the Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Canada approved its first Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday and said inoculations would start next week.
Oil prices were also supported by some nervousness after two wells at a small oilfield in northern Iraq were set ablaze in what the government called a “terrorist attack”, though production was not affected.
“While the wells were small, it has raised concerns of further disruptions,” ANZ Research said in a note.
Analysts were surprised that the market had shrugged off an unexpectedly large build in US crude stocks in government data released on Wednesday, largely due to a plunge in US crude exports to their lowest since 2018.
Crude inventories rose by 15.2 million barrels in the week to Dec 4, the Energy Information Administration said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.4 million -barrel drop.
-
Energy
Oil rises on vaccine rollout, concern on Iraq...
Crude inventories rose by 15.2 million barrels in the week to Dec 4. READ MORE
-
Markets
Sensex, Nifty slip from record highs,...
The indexes had hit record highs in 14 of the previous 21 sessions,... READ MORE
-
Markets
Stocks take a breather as Brexit and US stimulus...
US Treasuries rose and the dollar steadied after a volatile overnight ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Al Adil Trading: Time is a true tutor...
Three decades ago, I was a small shopkeeper. Business provided me the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews