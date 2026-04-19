Oil rebounds as Hormuz risk premium returns after Iran reverses reopening

Oil markets swung sharply again after Iran reversed its decision to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, restoring a geopolitical risk premium that traders had only briefly begun to unwind.

Brent crude, which had fallen below $91 a barrel following Tehran’s temporary reopening announcement, quickly rebounded toward $95–$96 after the renewed warning that shipping restrictions could resume as long as US naval blockades of Iranian ports remain in force. The rapid reversal illustrates how fragile energy-market sentiment has become, with prices now reacting almost instantly to maritime security signals rather than traditional supply-demand indicators.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, making even partial disruption enough to reshape price expectations. Traders increasingly treat developments in the waterway as the single most important variable in short-term oil direction.

Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, has warned that any credible threat to Hormuz transit “immediately injects a geopolitical premium into prices,” especially when spare production capacity is concentrated in the same region. That premium had briefly faded when Iran indicated the route would remain open during a ceasefire window. Its return signals that markets still see closure risk as unresolved rather than temporary.

The speed of the latest rebound also reflects tightening conditions in physical crude markets. While futures prices dipped on ceasefire optimism, refiners continue paying far higher spot premiums for immediate cargoes because Middle East barrels remain difficult to access. In some cases, physical crude prices have traded significantly above benchmark futures, indicating a deeper supply squeeze than headline prices suggest.

Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects, has said that even short-lived disruptions to tanker transit through Hormuz can move prices sharply because alternative export routes are limited and cannot compensate at scale. This structural constraint explains why volatility persists even when actual flows are only partially affected.

Shipping behaviour is already adjusting to the uncertainty. Maritime tracking data show tanker movements responding quickly to political developments, with some operators delaying crossings until risk conditions become clearer. Insurance premiums for vessels operating in Gulf waters have also risen, effectively tightening supply by increasing transport costs even where cargo movement continues.

The International Energy Agency has warned that the Hormuz disruption represents one of the largest oil-market shocks in modern history, with millions of barrels per day temporarily stranded or rerouted. The US Energy Information Administration expects Brent crude to average as high as $115 a barrel during the second quarter if transit constraints persist, underscoring how sensitive prices remain to the duration of the crisis.

Earlier in April, Brent had already surged above $102 during earlier phases of the confrontation, and at times crossed $110 when shipping disruption risks intensified, reinforcing the scale of the geopolitical premium embedded in the market.

Michelle Wiese Bockmann of Lloyd’s List Intelligence noted that tanker traffic through the strait is now moving “in step with diplomatic expectations rather than purely commercial demand,” highlighting the extent to which oil markets have become hostage to political signalling.

For Gulf producers including the UAE, the renewed volatility presents a mixed outlook. Higher prices support fiscal revenues, but prolonged uncertainty around shipping lanes risks raising insurance costs, complicating logistics and weakening global demand sentiment if disruptions persist.

With negotiations continuing ahead of the next ceasefire deadline, traders remain highly responsive to diplomatic signals.

Analysts noted that any sustained reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could quickly remove part of the geopolitical premium now embedded in prices. Until then, oil markets are likely to remain volatile, with each shift in maritime access translating almost immediately into price swings.