Oil prices slide below $80 on hopes of supply recovery

Global oil prices fell sharply on Monday as investors welcomed signs of progress in talks between the United States and Iran, raising hopes of increased oil supplies and reducing fears of a prolonged disruption to energy flows from the Gulf.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped more than 2 per cent to trade around $79 a barrel after briefly climbing above $82 earlier in the session, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped about 3 per cent to near $75 a barrel. The decline extended last week’s losses of more than 8 per cent, reflecting a dramatic shift in market sentiment following months of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The latest sell-off came after senior US and Iranian officials concluded a round of negotiations in Switzerland aimed at extending a fragile ceasefire and laying the groundwork for a broader diplomatic settlement. Markets interpreted the talks as a sign that the risk of a major regional escalation is receding and that restrictions on Iranian oil exports could eventually be eased.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran had secured waivers for some oil and petrochemical exports, access to portions of its frozen overseas assets and support for a reconstruction and development programme, although details of any formal agreement remain unclear.

The prospect of additional Iranian crude returning to global markets has become a major factor influencing prices. Iran possesses some of the world’s largest hydrocarbon reserves and, before sanctions were tightened, exported more than 2 million barrels per day. Analysts estimate that a meaningful easing of restrictions could add significant volumes to an oil market that is already expected to move into surplus next year.

The decline in crude prices also reflects expectations that cargoes stranded in the Gulf during the recent conflict could soon be released, helping to ease supply bottlenecks and reduce freight and insurance costs.

Despite continuing uncertainty surrounding the negotiations, oil traders appear increasingly convinced that the worst-case scenario for energy markets has been avoided. Brent crude remaining below the psychologically important $80-a-barrel level suggests investors are not pricing in a major disruption to supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoint through which roughly a fifth of global petroleum consumption passes.

Several market forecasters have recently warned that a prolonged closure of Hormuz could have pushed oil prices well above $100 a barrel. Instead, the prospect of renewed exports and improved shipping conditions has shifted the focus back to supply fundamentals.

The International Energy Agency has already projected a substantial increase in global oil supply in 2027, driven by recovering Middle East production and rising output from non-Opec producers. Analysts at Fitch Ratings have also argued that the recent price spike was primarily a logistical shock rather than a lasting loss of production capacity and expect the market to return to oversupply once regional exports normalise.

The fall in oil prices was welcomed by equity investors, with stock markets across Asia and the Middle East posting gains as lower energy costs improved sentiment. For major oil-importing economies such as India, Japan and several European nations, softer crude prices could provide much-needed relief by easing inflationary pressures, reducing import bills and improving current-account balances.

However, analysts caution that the geopolitical landscape remains fragile. While the latest talks have boosted confidence, any breakdown in negotiations or renewed tensions in the Gulf could quickly reverse the recent decline and return volatility to global energy markets.

For now, traders appear to be betting that diplomacy, rather than conflict, will shape the next chapter of the oil market.