Oil prices slide as tepid Chinese demand counters US output concerns

A pump jack drills oil crude from the Yates Oilfield in West Texas’s Permian Basin. — Reuters file

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 3:59 PM

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, as fears of weaker demand in China weighed on market sentiment, while focus turned to the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that concludes on Wednesday.

Providing a floor to prices were prospects of lower US crude stockpiles and concerns over US production in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine.

Brent crude futures for November were down 48 cents, or 0.66 per cent to $72.27 a barrel, as of 1002 GMT. US crude futures for October slipped 37 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $69.72 a barrel.

“Oil prices have been in recovery mode since Wednesday, perhaps on supply concerns after Hurricane Francine in the US Gulf of Mexico, as well as expectations of lower US crude stockpiles,” said Charalampos Pissouros, senior investment analyst at brokerage XM.

“That said, prices are pulling back today, perhaps as participants considered the aforementioned developments as temporary variables in the oil equation, remaining worried about weakening global demand, especially in China.”

In China, oil refinery output fell for a fifth month in August amid declining fuel demand and weak export margins, government data showed on Saturday.