Oil prices fall as surging Covid cases force more lockdowns
Brent crude oil futures were down 0.3% at $49.09 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell 0.4% to $46.07 a barrel.
Oil prices fell on Monday as a continued surge in coronavirus globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in Southern California.
Brent crude oil futures were down 16 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $49.09 a barrel by 0117 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell 19 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $46.07 a barrel. Both benchmarks gained for a fifth consecutive week last week.
“Crude pared earlier vaccine roll-out gains after Los Angeles county had another record high in coronavirus cases and South Korea raised their alert level,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
“COVID restrictive measures and lockdowns across the globe seem poised to keep crude prices heavy in the short-term.”
The restrictions in California call for hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again.
The southern German region of Bavaria announced on Sunday that it will impose a tougher lockdown from Wednesday until Jan. 5, while South Korean authorities said they will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas that will last until at least the end of the month.
Also weighing on prices, US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the 11th time in 12 weeks as producers return to the wellpad even as most are cutting spending this year and next.
Iran, meanwhile, has instructed its oil ministry to prepare installations for production and sale of crude oil at full capacity within three months, state media said on Sunday.
“Adding to the pressure on oil prices is the potential Iranian increase to production in three months. Iran is optimistic the US will ease restrictions if they return back to the 2015 nuclear deal,” Moya added.
-
Energy
Oil prices fall as surging Covid cases force more ...
Brent crude oil futures were down 0.3% at $49.09 a barrel, while West ... READ MORE
-
Markets
Asian shares slip from all-time highs, oil falls...
Asian markets had initially started the week on a positive note on... READ MORE
-
Business
Israeli tech firms eye Dubai as hub to reach Mena,...
Executives of the big Israeli corporates and startups are overwhelmed ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE businesses see a healthy recovery...
The way the UAE has handled the Covid-19 crisis has proven to the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews