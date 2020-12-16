Oil prices ease on surprise build in US inventory, demand worries
Crude inventories swelled by 2 million barrels in the week to December 11 to about 495 million barrels
Oil prices dropped on Wednesday on a surprise gain in crude oil inventories in the United States and as investors continued to worry about demand for fuel being squeezed amid tighter lockdowns in Europe to counter the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $50.65 a barrel at 0421 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 9 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $47.53 a barrel.
“Crude prices are slightly softer after the API (American Petroleum Institute) inventory report posted a second consecutive build,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Crude inventories swelled by 2 million barrels in the week to Dec. 11 to about 495 million barrels, according to industry group API.
Analysts had expected a draw of 1.9 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll. Official government data was scheduled for Wednesday.
The rollout of vaccines this month to combat the coronavirus pandemic will not quickly reverse the destruction wrought on global oil demand, International Energy Agency (IEA) warned on Tuesday.
The IEA revised down its estimates for oil demand this year by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) and for next year by 170,000 bpd, citing scarce jet fuel use as fewer people travel by air.
“On the demand side, the biggest near-term downside risk to oil demand expectations is the United States, predominately due to persistent weaknesses in US gasoline demand, given the current trajectory of Covid-19 in the country,” analysts at FGE wrote in a note.
Still, progress on vaccine rollouts continued on Tuesday after Moderna Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine appeared set for US regulatory authorisation this week.
The U.S. also expanded on Tuesday its rollout of the newly approved Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE to hundreds of additional distribution centres on Tuesday, inoculating thousands more healthcare workers in a mass immunisation expected to reach the general public in the coming months.
US congressional leaders also reported substantial progress on Tuesday after two meetings of top Democrats and Republicans to end a months-long standoff on coronavirus relief and finalise a funding bill to avert a government shutdown.
-
Energy
Oil prices ease on surprise build in US inventory,...
Crude inventories swelled by 2 million barrels in the week to... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dollar on the defensive as US leaders meet on...
Vaccine roll-outs stoke risk appetite, undermining dollar READ MORE
-
Markets
Asia markets rise on Covid vaccines, signs of US...
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai were all up, while Sydney,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE residents switch jobs to stay on
Latest findings showed that many professionals in the GCC are... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai