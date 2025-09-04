Oil prices ease on surprise build in US crude stockpiles, Opec+ to consider output hike

Oil prices eased about 1 per cent to a two-week low on Thursday on a surprise build in US crude inventories last week and expectations that Opec+ producers will increase output targets at a meeting this weekend.

Brent crude futures fell 67 cents, or 1.0 per cent, to $66.93 a barrel at 12:05 p.m. EDT (1603 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 59 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $63.38.

That put Brent on track for its lowest close since August 20.

The US Energy Information Administration said energy firms added 2.4 million barrels of crude into storage during the week ended August 29. That was a surprise build in crude stocks compared with the 2.0-million-barrel withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and was higher than the 0.6-million-barrel increase that market sources said the American Petroleum Institute trade group cited in its figures on Wednesday.

“This is a little bit of a bearish report with that crude build,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital.

The EIA and API reported inventory data a day later than usual due to the US Labor Day holiday on Monday. Eight members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies like Russia in Opec+ will consider further increases to production in October at a meeting on Sunday, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. A potential Opec+ production hike would send a strong signal that regaining market share takes priority over price support, said Tamas Varga, a senior analyst at PVM Oil Associates brokerage and consulting firm.

Opec+ has already agreed to raise output targets by about 2.2 million barrels per day from April to September, in addition to a 300,000-bpd quota increase for the UAE.

Economic data

In the world’s biggest economy, some shaky US macroeconomic data that showed new applications for jobless benefits increased more than expected last week, supporting expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this month.

Investors have viewed the Fed’s September meeting as a lock for a quarter percentage point cut in what is now a 4.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent federal funds interest rate target range.

Central banks, like the Fed, use interest rates to control inflation. Lower rates reduce consumer borrowing costs and can boost economic growth and demand for oil. In Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, leading economic institutes trimmed growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026, citing US tariffs and delays to the boost from higher public spending in an export-reliant economy struggling to regain momentum.

Japan and the US, meanwhile, are in the final stages of talks to implement lower tariffs on Japanese automobile imports within 10-14 days after the issuance of a US presidential executive order, a Japanese government source told Reuters. US President Donald Trump told European leaders on Thursday that Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that he said is helping Moscow fund its war against Ukraine, a White House official said.

Any reduction in the amount of crude Russia may export could boost prices. Russia was the second biggest producer of crude in 2024 after the US Moscow, however, is not waiting for Europe to buy more oil. Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft has secured an additional deal on supply of 2.5 million metric tons of oil per year to China via Kazakhstan, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev as saying. In Nigeria, a member of Opec, the gasoline unit at the 650,000 bpd Dangote refinery may be shut for two to three months for repairs, IIR Energy said in a client note on Thursday. In Venezuela, an Opec member sanctioned by the US, oil exports rose to a nine-month high of 900,000 bpd last month after US oil major Chevron received a license that has allowed the country’s crude to return to the US market.