Oil falls 5% after Opec+ producers agree to raise output
Crude outlook remains bullish as producers will focus on maintaining a tight physical market in coming months
Oil prices fell over $3 in their largest daily decline since late March on Monday after OPEC+ overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, causing concern about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections rise in many countries.
Brent crude was down $3.61, or 4.9 per cent, at $69.68 a barrel by 1405GMT. US oil was down $3.75, or 5.2 per cent, at $68.06 a barrel.
Opec+ ministers agreed on Sunday to increase oil supply from August to cool prices that this month hit their highest level in more than two years as the global economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The group of members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies such as Russia also agreed new production shares from May 2022.
“Longer-term, free and additional production capacities from Opec+ countries are the key reason why we see oil moving lower again,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
“We remain confident that the oil market is in the final phase of its upcycle.”
Goldman Sachs, however, said it remained bullish on the outlook for oil and the agreement was in line with its view that producers “should focus on maintaining a tight physical market all the while guiding for higher future capacity and disincentivising competing investments.”
But PVM Oil analyst Tamas Varga sounded a note of caution on the pace of the expected recovery of demand from the pandemic.
“The global Covid situation is turning dire again and it understandably makes investors wary although it must be stressed that restrictions are being eased in other parts of the world.”
Opec+ last year cut output by a record 10 million barrels per day (bpd) as the pandemic hollowed out demand, prompting a collapse in prices with US oil futures prices at one point falling into negative territory.
Opec+ producers have gradually eased their output curbs, which now stand at around 5.8 million bpd.
To overcome internal divisions, Opec+ agreed new production quotas for several members from May 2022, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait and Iraq. — Reuters
-
Global Business
Lebanon to allow industries to directly import...
Lebanon will allow industries to import diesel directly amidst... READ MORE
-
Global Business
Women make up nearly a third of financial service ...
The proportion of women on the board at 200 of Britain's top... READ MORE
-
Global Business
OPEC agreement on tapering production cuts spells ...
Oil cartel OPEC's decision to taper production cuts starting August... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Corporate cash reserves in EMEA hit $1.53 trillion
Corporate cash reserves of non-financial companies in the Europe... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flights from 16 countries to UAE remain...
The decision was announced in a new safety decision circular issued... READ MORE
-
News
UAE-Saudi relations remain strong: Sheikh Mohamed
He was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 antibodies persist at least 9 months...
98.8 per cent of people infected in February/March showed detectable... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,508 cases, 1,477 recoveries, 2...
The country has conducted 62.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
News
UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
18 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages