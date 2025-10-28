NMDC Energy's 9-month revenue jumps 33 per cent to Dh13b

NMDC Energy has reported a 33 per cent year-on-year surge in 9-month revenue to Dh13 billion, driven by strong backlog execution and expanding operations across regional and international energy markets.

Net profit increased 5 per cent to Dh951 million, reflecting the company’s sustained project delivery capabilities and operational efficiency.

The company’s backlog stood at Dh45.6 billion at the end of September, supported by continued contract wins and project mobilisations across onshore and offshore segments.

NMDC Energy’s domestic and international project pipeline grew to Dh61.4 billion during the period, underscoring the company’s diversified growth strategy and market reach.

Mohamed Hamad Almehairi, chairman of NMDC Energy, said the company’s focus on expanding capacity across key global energy markets has strengthened its long-term growth prospects. He said NMDC Energy has been building scale and sharpening its technical capabilities to align with evolving market needs while ensuring sustainable value creation for stakeholders.

The company is pursuing strategic partnerships to enhance expertise sharing and market access as it prepares for the next phase of expansion. Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, said operational agility and efficient backlog delivery have cemented NMDC Energy’s position as the leading EPC contractor in the Middle East. He noted that the company continues to develop new capabilities while tapping into emerging growth opportunities across global markets.

A major milestone in the period was the commencement of fabrication work at NMDC Energy’s newly developed 400,000 square metre yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia. Equipped with advanced automation and digital systems and an annual production capacity of 40,000 tonnes, the facility will support fabrication, rigging, maintenance, and modularisation services for complex offshore and onshore energy projects.

The company secured several major contracts during the first nine months, including a Dh9.7 billion offshore EPC contract in the UAE and a Dh4.2 billion project in Taiwan. International operations accounted for 31 per cent of NMDC Energy’s revenues during the period, highlighting the success of its geographic diversification strategy.

NMDC Energy also strengthened its sustainability credentials, receiving its first MSCI ESG Rating of “A” for adherence to global environmental, social, and governance standards. In addition, the company signed key memoranda of understanding, including an agreement with UAE-based Al Gharbia to explore domestic pipe production and another with China’s Hilong Shine New Materials for potential joint-operational projects in advanced coating technologies.