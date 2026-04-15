Middle East energy repair bill may hit $58b as war strains global supply chains

Repair and restoration costs for energy infrastructure damaged during the recent Middle East conflict could reach as much as $58 billion, according to new estimates from Rystad Energy, underscoring the scale of disruption facing regional production systems and the global energy supply chain even after hostilities ease.

The consultancy said restoration spending on oil and gas facilities alone could total between $30 billion and $50 billion, with an additional $3 billion to $8 billion required to rebuild affected power stations, desalination plants and heavy industrial assets such as aluminium smelters and steel facilities.

The revised estimate marks a sharp increase from earlier projections of about $25 billion, reflecting a broader footprint of damage across critical infrastructure before the April 8 ceasefire between the US and Iran helped reduce the intensity of attacks across parts of the Gulf. Analysts say the headline figure represents not only the direct cost of repairs but also a warning signal about mounting pressure on global engineering capacity and project timelines.

Karan Satwani, senior analyst at Rystad Energy, said the reconstruction effort is likely to reshape investment schedules across the global energy sector. “This is no longer just a story about damaged facilities in the Gulf. It is a stress test for the global energy supply chain. Repair work does not create new capacity — it redirects existing capacity, and that redirection will be felt in project delays and inflation far beyond the Middle East,” he said.

Rystad Energy estimates the average repair requirement across affected oil and gas assets at roughly $46 billion, reflecting the midpoint of a projected range between $34 billion and $58 billion. Unlike earlier crises where financing posed the main obstacle to recovery, analysts say the primary constraint this time will be access to contractors, specialised equipment and fabrication capacity already committed to a wave of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and offshore developments sanctioned globally since 2023.

Early recovery trends show sharply diverging timelines across facilities. Sites where damage was limited to surface equipment and modular components have resumed operations within weeks, while assets requiring replacement of core processing units remain in early assessment stages with restoration timelines potentially extending into years. In higher-impact scenarios, operators may also face war-risk insurance premiums, logistics bottlenecks and restricted access to international supply chains, pushing reconstruction costs toward the upper end of estimates.

At the country level, Iran accounts for the largest number of impacted facilities and the broadest spread across the value chain, with repair costs potentially reaching $19 billion under a high-damage scenario. Disruptions have been concentrated in gas processing infrastructure linked to the South Pars complex at Asaluyeh, as well as the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone and the Mahshahr petrochemical hub.

Qatar presents a different profile, with damage more concentrated but technically complex. Infrastructure impacts centred on Ras Laffan Industrial City — the backbone of the country’s LNG industry — have affected multiple liquefaction trains alongside facilities linked to the Pearl gas-to-liquids project. These disruptions intersect with QatarEnergy’s ongoing North Field expansion programme, the world’s largest LNG development initiative.

Across the region, downstream refining and petrochemical facilities account for the largest share of expected repair spending, reflecting both their technical complexity and their integration across supply chains.

Industry analysts say the reconstruction effort could have ripple effects far beyond the Middle East as operators prioritise restoring existing production capacity over advancing new greenfield developments. With global investment already accelerating in LNG terminals, offshore platforms and petrochemical expansions, competition for engineering, procurement and construction resources is expected to intensify, potentially delaying project timelines across multiple regions.

As reconstruction priorities take shape, Gulf producers with diversified export routes and resilient infrastructure — particularly the UAE, which operates the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline bypassing the Strait of Hormuz — are seen as structurally better positioned to sustain supply continuity and stabilise production flows during periods of disruption. Analysts say this resilience could support faster regional energy market normalisation and reinforce investor confidence as repair activity accelerates elsewhere across affected facilities.