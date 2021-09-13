Lulu Group inks its major green milestone project with SirajPower

SirajPower to develop a solar carport at Lulu Group’s Dubai Silicon Central Mall

Lulu Group on Monday announced its collaboration with SirajPower on a significant solar initiative aimed at achieving major green milestones.

SirajPower will design, build, fully finance, operate, and maintain a one MWp solar carport installation and four electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for Lulu Group’s Dubai Silicon Central Hypermarket.

The solar carport project covers 7,209sqm and will produce 1.7GWh of clean energy annually, offsetting more than 1,205 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions equivalent to nearly 20,000 tree seedlings grown for 10 years. Lulu Group’s brand-new Silicon Central boasts a GLA of 78,500sqm of retail, F&B, cinemas, including a Lulu hypermarket and department store spanning 16,800sqm.

“As a UAE-based company, we fully support the region’s vision to mitigate carbon emissions and create a more sustainable economy. We are continuously looking for ways to support sustainable efforts and work towards reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, and we found the perfect partner in this endeavour in SirajPower,” Salim M.A, director of Lulu Group International, said.

“As a group, we have already achieved the LEED Platinum certification for Lulu Group International Regional Headquarters and are committed towards a healthy and sustainable future. Our focus also remains in building malls that are environmentally friendly in the future like Silicon Central which is an environmentally friendly project," added Salim.

Laurent Longuet, CEO at SirajPower, said the fast-moving-consumer-goods (FMCG) industry, as one of the largest market segments in the world, has been a catalyst for positive change through the accelerated emphasis on the importance of sustainability initiatives.

"The growing fervour on environmental awareness in the market and new reforms implemented by government organisations have further enabled the sustainability movement. In the UAE, we see a lot of businesses looking for solutions to significantly reduce their carbon footprints," he said.

"We are honored to be entrusted by recognised brands such as the Lulu Group to realise their sustainability and environmental benefits. It is encouraging to see that such large and reputable multinational conglomerates like Lulu Group are joining the journey towards a greener economy. The addition of the Lulu Group to our growing FMCG portfolio further demonstrates our commitment to support organisations to significantly reduce their environmental impact through innovative and effective solar solutions,” he said.

— business@khaleejtimes.com