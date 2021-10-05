L&T to make its presence felt at Wetex

Indian multinational conglomerate exhibiting its strengths with specific emphasis on power transmission, water and renewable energy projects at

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is exhibiting its strengths with specific emphasis on power transmission, water and renewable energy projects at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (Wetex) and Dubai Solar Show which opened on Tuesday.

L&T, an Indian multinational conglomerate, is a platinum sponsor of this three-day event which has over 1200 exhibitors from 55 countries.

“Over the years, Wetex has been an ideal platform for us to showcase our capabilities and track record, build partnerships, review the latest technologies, innovations and benefit from one of the best global experiences in the energy and water sectors,” said T Madhava Das, Whole Time director and senior executive vice-president (Utilities), Larsen & Toubro.

“While our power transmission & distribution business vertical has already established its credentials in the Middle East, our water infrastructure business is gradually gaining prominence having executed some key infrastructure projects including the Jebel Ali Sewerage Treatment Plant for the Dubai Municipality here in Dubai,” he added.

Ranked among the top global contractors, L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, is also India’s largest construction organisation offering EPC solutions with single-source responsibility to execute large industrial and infrastructure projects from concept to commissioning.

The conglomerate established its presence in the Middle East over 4 decades ago.

Power transmission & distribution business

L&T Construction’s Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business vertical is a leading global EPC player in India, Africa, Asean and the Middle East in the realms of power transmission and distribution, renewables, integrated solutions and end-to-end services ranging from design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of transmission lines, substations, underground cable networks, distribution networks, power quality improvement projects, infrastructure electrification, solar PV plants, battery energy storage systems and mini/micro grid projects.

“Most GCC countries are increasingly tapping into ‘green sources’ to bridge the power gap with smarter and more secure solutions to enhance reliability and effectively manage power distribution,” said Madhava Das.

“This calls for strengthening power grids with greater adoption of gas insulated substations and extra high voltage transmission lines which open new vistas of opportunity to develop new infrastructure. L&T is well-placed on this front with strong associations with different entities in the Middle East,” he added.

Madhava Das mentioned that the business was currently executing 85 substations, 1,504km of transmission lines and 908km of cabling projects having already executed 283 substations, over 4,000km of transmission lines of various voltages up to 400kV, 300+ substations and 3,000+km of cabling projects.

In the UAE, L&T PT&D has executed several landmark power infrastructure projects for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) besides executing substations and cabling projects for utilities like Transco, Sewa and AADC. L&T is also associated with other significant stakeholders in the region including PAHW, MEW, KNPC, KOC, KAHRAMAA, etc.

L&T’s Renewables business

In the GCC region, the renewable arm of the business currently executes close to 2GWp capacity of Solar plants in Saudi Arabia. Possessing experience in niche floating solar PV technology, the business already has an enviable track record in India: 5GWp+ solar portfolio, 150 MWhr energy storage projects with over 500 micro grids and is a single-stop solution for renewable generation, pooling & evacuation, substations. and transmission lines. L&T Renewables offer flexible solutions from monocrystalline to bifacial PV module technologies, central or string inverters and fixed or tracking solutions to suit the extreme desert conditions. It is also capable of delivering plug and play containerised battery energy storage solutions from its Kanchipuram facility, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

L&T’s WET business

L&T’s Water arm has successfully commissioned 10+ water infrastructure projects in the GCC region till date worth $1 billion+ and has significant presence in Qatar, Oman, and the UAE. Last year, the business commissioned the 375-million-litres-per-day sewage treatment plant in Jebel Ali, on a turnkey basis, the largest in the region. The company has executed projects for Ashghal in Qatar, PAW, PEIE, SFZ in Oman, DM, ADDC in UAE and have successfully completed projects with Advance Treatment Technologies (Ultra Filtration, UV Disinfection etc.) and High-end Automation. The business is now planning to build nature-friendly water infrastructure projects including ground water rejuvenation through Deep Well Injection, Bio Solid Fertilizers and Energy Saving from By-Products.

As one of India’s foremost conglomerates, L&T, which operates in over 50 countries worldwide, has executed 11 airport projects, 55 hospitals, 17,322km long highways, nine million square metres runways, 3,307tkm track construction, 500tkm of water and wastewater networks, 3 GWp solar projects, 840 substations, 40940km transmission lines, 8315 MW hydro projects, 8080 MW nuclear projects, 8 metro cities, 85 factories and 400 high rise buildings.

— business@khaleejtimes.com