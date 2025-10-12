  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 12, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 20, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB weather-sun.svg34°C

Investor confidence in Adnoc Drilling soars after landmark majlis event

Five leading global banks — Citi, Barclays, Bank of America, Bank of China International, and Bernstein — have revised their target share prices for Adnoc Drilling upward

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 4:52 PM

Top Stories

Watch: Camels, donkeys enjoy heavy rains as downpour floods UAE wadis

Watch: Camels, donkeys enjoy heavy rains as downpour floods UAE wadis

Dubai billionaire says Emirati youth who refrain from marriage must be held accountable

Dubai billionaire says Emirati youth who refrain from marriage must be held accountable

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

Adnoc Drilling is riding a wave of investor optimism following the recent Adnoc Investor Majlis, held last Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The event, which brought together global and regional investors, analysts, and Adnoc leadership, has led to a series of target price upgrades from major financial institutions, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

Five leading global banks — Citi, Barclays, Bank of America, Bank of China International, and Bernstein — have revised their target share prices for Adnoc Drilling upward. Barclays raised its target from Dh6.8 to Dh7.5, while Bank of America moved from Dh6.9 to Dh7.4. Bank of China International and Bernstein made more modest increases, and Citi lifted its target from Dh6.4 to Dh6.7. The average target price across these institutions rose from Dh6.5 to Dh6.6.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Pakistan says 23 of its troops, over 200 on Afghan side killed in clashes

thumb-image

Israeli forces to remain in Gaza to exert pressure on Hamas, Netanyahu says

thumb-image

UAE: Swerving caused death of father, infant son in Khor Fakkan, investigation finds

thumb-image

Look: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal visit Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque, tour UAE capital

thumb-image

Spinners keep India in command after Gill ton against West Indies

 

Market analysts say the upgrades reflect Adnoc Drilling’s solid fundamentals, strategic clarity, and dynamic growth trajectory. More importantly, they highlight the impact of Adnoc’s proactive approach to investor relations, which was on full display at the Majlis.

The Investor Majlis served as a platform for open and transparent dialogue between Adnoc and the investment community, setting a new standard for strategic communication in the region. Through candid exchanges, Adnoc demonstrated its commitment to performance, partnership, and transparency — values that are increasingly driving investor trust and market strength.

Industry observers note that the event has not only boosted Adnoc Drilling’s market profile but also reinforced the UAE’s position as a rising force in global capital markets. As Adnoc continues to lead by example, the Majlis is being hailed as a model for how meaningful engagement can translate into tangible shareholder value.