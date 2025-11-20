  • search in Khaleej Times
India's Reliance halts Russian oil imports to export refinery

Reliance is the first major Indian refiner to detail its transition ahead of the EU's January deadline, when imports of products refined from Russian oil in third countries will be prohibited

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 10:16 PM

India's Reliance Industries said on Thursday it has stopped importing Russian crude oil into its export-oriented refinery, as Western sanctions tighten on products derived from Moscow's barrels.

New Delhi's ties with its Western allies have come under strain over its purchases of discounted Russian oil since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump in August raised tariffs to 50 percent on most Indian imports, accusing New Delhi of financing Russia's war coffers. 

Privately owned Reliance Industries, which is the main Indian buyer of Russian crude, said it had "stopped importing Russian crude oil" into its export-oriented refinery in the western state of Gujarat with "effect from 20 November". 

"From 1 December, all product exports from the SEZ (Special Economic Zone) refinery will be obtained from non-Russian crude oil," the company said in a statement. 

"The transition has been completed ahead of schedule to ensure full compliance with product-import restrictions coming into force on 21 January 2026."

Reliance is the first major Indian refiner to formally detail its transition ahead of the European Union's January 2026 deadline, when imports of petroleum products  refined from Russian oil in third countries will be prohibited.

US sanctions on Russian energy majors had previously prompted state-backed refiner HPCL-Mittal Energy to pause imports from Moscow.

Trump has claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to cut the country's Russian oil imports as part of a prospective US trade deal -- something New Delhi has not confirmed.

But trade data suggests purchases have started to decline.

India and the United States remain in talks, despite disagreements over a range of issues including agricultural trade and the Russian oil purchases.