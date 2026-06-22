12 Indians, 1 Pakistani confirmed killed in Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG explosion

The Indian Embassy in Qatar confirmed that 12 Indian nationals were among those killed in the industrial incident at Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday night.

In a statement posted on social media platform X on Monday, June 22, the embassy expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

“Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls,” the embassy said.

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The mission added that Qatari authorities have informed it that all those injured in the incident are in "stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment".

Earlier, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Al Kaabi said the explosion at the Ras Laffan LNG complex claimed the lives of 13 workers and injured 66 others during the restart of operations that had been suspended following the Iranian attack in March.

The latest update from the Indian Embassy confirms that 12 of those killed were Indian nationals, while one Pakistani national was also among the victims.

The embassy said it is working closely with Qatari authorities to provide support to affected families and facilitate the repatriation of the victims.

Qatar, which hosts a major US military base, has come under repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks during the Iran war, which trapped around 20 per cent of global LNG supply in the Gulf before some shipments began to resume recently.

Qatar's Energy Ministry said in a statement that the plant's export capabilities were unaffected and there was no risk to the environment.

QatarEnergy condoles victims

QatarEnergy also extended condolences to the victims and their families, adding that it is providing full support to those affected.

“QatarEnergy would like to emphasise that what occurred was an operational accident and not an act of sabotage or aggression,” it said..

The facility had been shut since December 2025 for maintenance and resumed operations only two days before the incident.

“A full investigation has been launched to establish the cause of the incident,” the company added.

India, Pakistan, UAE express solidarity

The Indian Embassy said it remained available to assist affected nationals and their families through dedicated helplines.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Doha also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said it was coordinating with Qatari authorities to support Pakistani nationals affected by the incident.

The UAE also expressed solidarity with Qatar following the explosion, wishing a swift recovery to all those injured.